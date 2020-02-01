Conning Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,069,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AON by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of AON by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of AON by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $220.25 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $153.17 and a twelve month high of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average of $198.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

