Conning Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $111.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $116.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

