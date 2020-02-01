County Bancorp Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group set a $23.00 price objective on County Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,405,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

