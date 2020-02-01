COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COVTY. ValuEngine lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

COVTY opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. COVESTRO AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

