Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $439.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.04. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.