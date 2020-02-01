Critical Comparison: PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) versus Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRIFF)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 213.81 -$23.85 million ($4.49) -1.11 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals $15.43 million 0.31 -$4.75 million N/A N/A

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -1,768.29% -53.00% -43.27% Nuvo Pharmaceuticals -1.56% -43.73% -4.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 314.99%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Nuvo Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc., a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair. The company was formerly known as Nuvo Research Inc. and changed its name to Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2016. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

