Critical Survey: Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) vs. NeoPhotonics (NASDAQ:NPTN)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adesto Technologies and NeoPhotonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $83.49 million 2.57 -$21.44 million ($0.28) -25.36 NeoPhotonics $322.54 million 1.14 -$43.64 million ($0.74) -10.31

Adesto Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeoPhotonics. Adesto Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeoPhotonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of NeoPhotonics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and NeoPhotonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -21.81% -13.61% -5.58% NeoPhotonics -7.51% -9.10% -4.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adesto Technologies and NeoPhotonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80 NeoPhotonics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Adesto Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 66.20%. NeoPhotonics has a consensus target price of $8.86, indicating a potential upside of 16.08%. Given Adesto Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adesto Technologies is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. The company also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications. In addition, it offers network products and solutions, including application-specific passive optical functionalities in modules or sub-system configurations; transceiver modules for various low speed access and mobile backhaul applications; and products for test and measurement, instrumentation, industrial, and research applications. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

