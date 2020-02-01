Dell (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.54.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $70.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 457.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Dell will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 12,970 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $704,400.70. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 614,312 shares of Dell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,787,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,467 shares in the company, valued at $35,885,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,296,789 shares of company stock worth $67,969,002 over the last 90 days. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell by 112,348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,351,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,208 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,081,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,175 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,623,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,150,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.