Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $9,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

