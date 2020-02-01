DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 118.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 78,131 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 125.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.