ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$5.60.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

