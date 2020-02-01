EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EDRVF opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. EDP Renovaveis has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77.

About EDP Renovaveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, and maintains electricity production facilities primarily in Spain. The company operates wind farms and solar plants to generate and deliver clean electricity. It also has operations in Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, Greece, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

