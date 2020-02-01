Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $219.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $163.08 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.63.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.14, for a total value of $605,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,718. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

