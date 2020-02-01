Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Electro-Sensors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Electro-Sensors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ELSE opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $12.63 million, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.23. Electro-Sensors has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electro-Sensors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Electro-Sensors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro-Sensors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.