Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now expects that the game software company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $107.92 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at $952,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $66,642,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,947.1% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,984 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 283,719 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 902.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 308,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 278,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $22,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

