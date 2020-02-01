Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.37

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.37 and last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 49854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $2,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 148,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,406.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,830 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after acquiring an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,701,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,595,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 393,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 110,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.