Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $106.00

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.38), with a volume of 22386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.25 ($1.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 million and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 86.36.

Epwin Group Company Profile (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

