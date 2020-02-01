Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PolyOne Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

POL opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

