Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

