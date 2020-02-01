Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

