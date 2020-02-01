Financial Review: Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 2.64 $25.26 million $6.20 11.64 Old Second Bancorp $151.39 million 2.43 $39.46 million $1.30 9.45

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cambridge Bancorp. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cambridge Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $86.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.07%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.03% 13.32% 1.13% Old Second Bancorp 26.06% 15.36% 1.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

