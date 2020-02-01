Financial Review: Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rubius Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubius Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Rubius Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rubius Therapeutics is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.19 million ($2.27) -3.44 Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 96.29 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Windtree Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rubius Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Rubius Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rubius Therapeutics and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics N/A -41.30% -32.65% Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68%

Summary

Rubius Therapeutics beats Windtree Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria. It is also developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. In addition, the company is developing RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes; and RTX-PV for treating pemphigus vulgaris. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

