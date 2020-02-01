FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Quixant (LON:QXT)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Quixant stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Quixant has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52). The stock has a market cap of $115.27 million and a P/E ratio of 10.09.

Get Quixant alerts:

Quixant Company Profile

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.