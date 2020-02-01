First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria Acquires 373 Shares

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 373 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. First Business Financial Services Inc has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

