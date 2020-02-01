First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

FHB opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 640,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,204 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

