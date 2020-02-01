Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.30.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Shares of FSCT opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. Forescout Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $230,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $123,880.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,056. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.