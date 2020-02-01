Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.80 million, a PE ratio of 224.33 and a beta of 0.28. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $78,327,000 after buying an additional 127,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,639 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 111,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after buying an additional 111,037 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

