Foundation Mastercard Sells 38,536 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,486,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,734,789,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24.

On Thursday, January 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total transaction of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total transaction of $2,097,656.46.

MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 102.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 33.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 35.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

