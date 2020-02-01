Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Fox Factory by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.