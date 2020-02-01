Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.54. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $57.88 and a 1-year high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $15,300,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $6,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 193.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 104,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,120,000 after buying an additional 63,979 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.