Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.72. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

