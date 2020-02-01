Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 708.88 ($9.32).

FRES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 662.40 ($8.71) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 622.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 667.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52).

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

