FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Capital One Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $7.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Barclays cut their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,646,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.