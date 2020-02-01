G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.23.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $406,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4,953.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

