General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.97

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 313006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 70,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in General Motors by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 906.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

