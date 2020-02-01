Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $9.50. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 358,238 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gilat Satellite Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $525.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.38 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,391,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 865,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 733,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

