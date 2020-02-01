Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Up 9.5%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, 3,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

