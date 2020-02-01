GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Shares Down 12.5%

GMV Minerals Inc (CVE:GMV)’s share price dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 24,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

