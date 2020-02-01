Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 257,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $851.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.