Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOPE. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $145.00 price target on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.08. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $132.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

