Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Grizzly Discoveries Inc (CVE:GZD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Grizzly Discoveries Company Profile (CVE:GZD)

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, cobalt, potash, and diamond deposits. As of November 1, 2018, it had interests in approximately 189,000 acres of precious-base metal properties in British Columbia along with metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling approximately 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border; and approximately 161,000 acres of properties, which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

