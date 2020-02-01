Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.