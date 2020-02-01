HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.29. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,418,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,663 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,692 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 103.7% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 120.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,510,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,760 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

