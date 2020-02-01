Head to Head Contrast: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Varonis Systems (NYSE:VRNS)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Elastic alerts:

This table compares Elastic and Varonis Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $271.65 million 19.31 -$102.30 million ($1.80) -36.04 Varonis Systems $270.29 million 9.44 -$28.57 million ($0.98) -85.37

Varonis Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. Varonis Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Elastic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Varonis Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of Elastic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Varonis Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and Varonis Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -43.22% -40.66% -22.52% Varonis Systems -21.42% -49.47% -17.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elastic and Varonis Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 4 10 0 2.71 Varonis Systems 0 3 12 0 2.80

Elastic currently has a consensus target price of $100.46, indicating a potential upside of 54.84%. Varonis Systems has a consensus target price of $80.85, indicating a potential downside of 3.36%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Elastic is more favorable than Varonis Systems.

Summary

Varonis Systems beats Elastic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The company offers DatAdvantage that captures, aggregates, normalizes, and analyzes every data access event for users on Windows and UNIX/Linux servers, storage devices, email systems, and Intranet servers; and DatAlert that profiles users and their behaviors related to systems and data, detects and alerts on deviations to established baselines, and provides a Web-based dashboard and investigative interface. It also provides Data Classification Engine that identifies and tags data based on criteria set in various metadata dimensions, and provides business and information technology (IT) personnel with actionable intelligence about data; and DataPrivilege, which provides a self-service Web portal that allows users to request access to data necessary for their business functions, and owners to grant access without IT intervention. In addition, the company offers Data Transport Engine, which provides an execution engine that unifies the manipulation of data and metadata, translating business decisions, and instructions into technical commands, such as data migration or archiving; and DatAnswers that provides search functionality for enterprise data. It sells its products and services through a network of distributors and value added resellers. The company serves IT and business personnel. Varonis Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.