Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.26. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 11,777 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.07% and a negative net margin of 695.62%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Research analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Heat Biologics worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.