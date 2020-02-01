Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

NYSE:HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

