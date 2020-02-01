Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Sells $32,189.77 in Stock

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

