Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,094,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $228.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.86. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.