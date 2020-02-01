Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

HOFT stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.