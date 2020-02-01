Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.26

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.26 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 17927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,808,000. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,982,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.